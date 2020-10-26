Recap: Bank of Marin Q3 Earnings

Shares of Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.29% over the past year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $24,566,000 higher by 1.72% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $25,470,000.

Looking Ahead

Bank of Marin hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bank of Marin hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 26, 2020

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://veracast.com/webcasts/bankofmarin/earningscall/v/0C1DCC24AA54.cfm

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $47.77

Company's 52-week low was at $23.80

Price action over last quarter: down 0.18%

Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It conducts business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank, provides a wide range of financial services to customers predominantly professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals residing in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, and Alameda counties. It offers commercial and retail deposit and lending programs, personal and business checking and savings accounts and wealth management and trust services. The firm derives revenue through Wealth Management & Trust fees, Deposit account service charges, and Debit card interchange fees.