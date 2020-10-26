Lakeland Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.23% over the past year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $53,028,000 up by 5.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $51,370,000.

Outlook

Lakeland Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Lakeland Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 26, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.snl.com/IRW/event/100608

Price Action

52-week high: $53.00

Company's 52-week low was at $30.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.98%

Company Overview

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. It serves a wide variety of industries including, among others, commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services and healthcare.