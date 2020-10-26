Market Overview

Recap: PetMed Express Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2020 8:13am   Comments
Shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 27.27% over the past year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $75,436,000 higher by 7.86% year over year, which missed the estimate of $77,050,000.

Looking Ahead

PetMed Express hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 26, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.1800petmeds.com/

Technicals

52-week high: $42.88

Company's 52-week low was at $21.20

Price action over last quarter: down 9.90%

Company Profile

PetMed Express Inc along with its and subsidiaries is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The company generates its revenue by selling pet medications and pet supplies primarily to retail consumers.

 

