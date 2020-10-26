Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2020 5:00am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion before the opening bell. Hasbro shares gained 1.3% to $93.23 in pre-market trading.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) reported around 4% year-over-year drop in revenue for the third quarter and lowered its revenue outlook for the year. SAP shares tumbled 17.7% to $123.25 in the pre-market trading session.
  • AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) data from COVID-19 vaccine trial, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, showed encouraging signs for the elderly, the Financial Times reported. AstraZeneca shares slipped 0.1% to $51.96 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $12.87 billion before the opening bell. HCA shares gained 1% to close at $136.59 on Friday.
  • Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is nearing a $2.4 billion deal to acquire Siemens AG’s unit Flender group, according to Bloomberg. Carlyle shares slipped 0.7% to close at $27.46 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + CG)

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Data Shows Promising Signs In Older Age Group: FT
Carlyle Inches Closer On $2.4B Purchase Deal With Siemens For Mechanical Drive Unit: Report
'Further Gains Ahead': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Kala FDA Decision, Merck & Pfizer Earnings, Vaccine Updates And IPOs
Why The Economic Recovery Likely Won't Come Until 2023
Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines, Gilead Treatment In Focus As Health Firms Report Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com