5 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2020

Wall Street expects Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion before the opening bell. Hasbro shares gained 1.3% to $93.23 in pre-market trading.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) reported around 4% year-over-year drop in revenue for the third quarter and lowered its revenue outlook for the year. SAP shares tumbled 17.7% to $123.25 in the pre-market trading session.

AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) data from COVID-19 vaccine trial, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, showed encouraging signs for the elderly, the Financial Times reported. AstraZeneca shares slipped 0.1% to $51.96 in pre-market trading.

