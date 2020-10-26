5 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion before the opening bell. Hasbro shares gained 1.3% to $93.23 in pre-market trading.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) reported around 4% year-over-year drop in revenue for the third quarter and lowered its revenue outlook for the year. SAP shares tumbled 17.7% to $123.25 in the pre-market trading session.
- AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) data from COVID-19 vaccine trial, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, showed encouraging signs for the elderly, the Financial Times reported. AstraZeneca shares slipped 0.1% to $51.96 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $12.87 billion before the opening bell. HCA shares gained 1% to close at $136.59 on Friday.
- Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is nearing a $2.4 billion deal to acquire Siemens AG’s unit Flender group, according to Bloomberg. Carlyle shares slipped 0.7% to close at $27.46 on Friday.
