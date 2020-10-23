Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Illinois Tool Works P/E Ratio

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 3:57pm   Comments
Share:

 

In the current session, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is trading at $206.10, after a 2.19% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 6.99%, and in the past year, by 21.28%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 0.79%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 36.18 of the Machinery industry. Ideally, one might believe that they might perform worse than its peers, but it’s also probable that the stock is undervalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors may not be able to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works: Q3 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; FDA Approves Gilead's Covid-19 Drug
5 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2020
Earnings Outlook For Illinois Tool Works
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com