Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

P/E Ratio Insights for American Express

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 3:56pm   Comments
Share:

 

Right now, American Express Inc. (NYSE: AXP) share price is at $100.71, after a 3.93% decrease. Over the past month, the stock spiked by 4.62%, but over the past year, it actually decreased by 15.07%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

The stock is currently above from its 52 week low by 50.31%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Consumer Finance stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

American Express Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 21.7 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 17.04 of the Consumer Finance industry. Ideally, one might believe that American Express Inc. might perform better in the future than it’s industry group, but it’s probable that the stock is overvalued.

There are many limitations to P/E ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Boston Beer Jumps On Upbeat Results; Limelight Networks Shares Plummet
Gilead Shares Pop After Company's Drug Gets COVID-19 OK, But Intel Down On Earnings
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; American Express Earnings Miss Estimates
Jim Cramer Talks American Express Earnings
Recap: American Express Q3 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; FDA Approves Gilead's Covid-19 Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com