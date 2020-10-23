Recap: Esquire Financial Q3 Earnings

Shares of Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESQ) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.04% over the past year to $0.48, which were in line with the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $13,091,000 up by 7.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,800,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $28.89

52-week low: $10.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.19%

Company Overview

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. The bank offers various services such as checking accounts, personal checking account, professional checking accounts, and business checking accounts among others. It generates revenue in the form of interest income.