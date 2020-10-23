Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Esquire Financial Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 9:15am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESQ) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.04% over the past year to $0.48, which were in line with the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $13,091,000 up by 7.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,800,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $28.89

52-week low: $10.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.19%

Company Overview

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. The bank offers various services such as checking accounts, personal checking account, professional checking accounts, and business checking accounts among others. It generates revenue in the form of interest income.

 

Related Articles (ESQ)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com