Recap: OFG Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4.17% over the past year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $182,900,000 up by 126.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $105,600,000.

Looking Ahead

OFG Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

OFG Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ofg/mediaframe/40969/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.76

52-week low: $8.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.63%

Company Description

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries provides banking and financial services. It operates through three segments namely Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It serves to clients such as commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services. It provides services in the region of Puerto Rico.