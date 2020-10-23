Gorman-Rupp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 6.06% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $89,000,000 declined by 10.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $87,380,000.

Looking Ahead

Gorman-Rupp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $39.60

Company's 52-week low was at $21.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.40%

Company Overview

Gorman-Rupp Co designs, manufactures and globally sells pumps and pump systems for use in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military and other liquid-handling applications. It operates in one business segment, the manufacture, and sale of pumps and pump systems and generates revenue from the same.