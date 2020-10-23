Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Illinois Tool Works: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 9:13am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.29% over the past year to $1.83, which beat the estimate of $1.46.

Revenue of $3,307,000,000 decreased by 4.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,970,000,000.

Outlook

Illinois Tool Works hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2626309&sessionid=1&key=800C4756EF280171A18A7D4C7B328704&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $207.75

Company's 52-week low was at $115.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.50%

Company Description

Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding. About half of its revenue comes from its operations in North America, with the remainder originating from international markets. ITW takes a bottom-up and decentralized approach to portfolio management, with the exception that each segment must apply its 80/20 operating process modeled on the Pareto principle.

 

Related Articles (ITW)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; FDA Approves Gilead's Covid-19 Drug
5 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2020
Earnings Outlook For Illinois Tool Works
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com