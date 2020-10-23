Market Overview

Recap: Gentex Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights  
October 23, 2020
Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) fell 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.09% year over year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $474,639,000 decreased by 0.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $451,250,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rjke6c9y

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.27

52-week low: $19.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.94%

Company Profile

Gentex was founded in 1974 to produce smoke-detection equipment. The company sold its first glare-control interior mirror in 1982 and its first model using electrochromic technology in 1987. Automotive revenue is about 97% of total revenue, and the company is constantly developing new applications for the technology to remain on top. Sales from 2019 totaled about $1.9 billion with 42.9 million mirrors shipped. The company is based in Zeeland, Michigan.

 

