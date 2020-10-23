Recap: Bloomin Brands Q3 Earnings

Shares of Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) moved higher by 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 220.00% over the past year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $771,260,000 declined by 20.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $745,030,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Bloomin Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yo2v7brx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.29

Company's 52-week low was at $4.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.44%

Company Description

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. Its brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising.