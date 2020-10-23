Market Overview

Altra Industrial Motion: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 26.09% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $437,800,000 decreased by 1.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $393,820,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.70 and $2.82.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,690,000,000 and $1,710,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.altramotion.com%2F&eventid=2632513&sessionid=1&key=7014EA59AE9B638B6E7B313C5D3279E1&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.17

52-week low: $12.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.00%

Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of mechanical power transmission and motion control products. The company operates through two business segments based on product types and end markets served: the power transmission technologies segment and the automation and specialty segment. The company's product portfolio consists of products such as clutches, brakes, gears, and motion controllers and braking systems, which are used in heavy industrial applications, energy markets, medical, packaging, automation, robotic and other industries. The company earns most of its revenue in North America ( primarily the United States).

 

