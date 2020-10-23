Market Overview

Recap: Virtus Investment Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Shares of Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.41% over the past year to $4.49, which beat the estimate of $4.32.

Revenue of $154,790,000 up by 6.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $134,420,000.

Guidance

Virtus Investment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jp7f9jz2

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $170.09

52-week low: $55.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.91%

Company Description

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of US and the group generates revenue through investment management fees, distribution and service fees and administration and shareholder service fees.

 

