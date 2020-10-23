Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Cleveland-Cliffs Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 7:20am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 87.88% year over year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $1,646,000,000 up by 196.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,600,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Cleveland-Cliffs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cleveland-Cliffs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevelandcliffs.com%2F&eventid=2633438&sessionid=1&key=713A9680CDD1FFA1C3ED465C646AE34E&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.02

Company's 52-week low was at $2.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.20%

Company Description

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is an independent iron ore mining company in the United States and is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and processing facilities located in Michigan and Minnesota. It is also engaged in the production of Hot-Briquetted Iron in the Great Lakes region with the development of a production plant in Toledo, Ohio.

 

Related Articles (CLF)

Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2020
Earnings Outlook For Cleveland-Cliffs
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 2
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 29
Cleveland-Cliffs' ArcelorMittal Asset Purchase Could Help Combat 'Steelmageddon'
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com