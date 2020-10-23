Recap: Cleveland-Cliffs Q3 Earnings

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 87.88% year over year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $1,646,000,000 up by 196.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,600,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Cleveland-Cliffs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cleveland-Cliffs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevelandcliffs.com%2F&eventid=2633438&sessionid=1&key=713A9680CDD1FFA1C3ED465C646AE34E®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.02

Company's 52-week low was at $2.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.20%

Company Description

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is an independent iron ore mining company in the United States and is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and processing facilities located in Michigan and Minnesota. It is also engaged in the production of Hot-Briquetted Iron in the Great Lakes region with the development of a production plant in Toledo, Ohio.