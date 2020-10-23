Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Cleveland-Cliffs Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 7:21am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) moved higher by 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.85% over the past year to $1.48, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $2,037,000,000 rose by 0.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,910,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Autoliv hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9tffo9ao

Technicals

52-week high: $87.01

Company's 52-week low was at $38.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.78%

Company Profile

Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 16% of 2019 revenue, with Volkswagen and Honda accounting for 10% each. At 36% of 2019 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's geographic region, followed by Europe at 31%. China and Japan each accounted for 11% of 2019 revenue.

 

Related Articles (ALV)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; FDA Approves Gilead's Covid-19 Drug
Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2020
Autoliv's Earnings: A Preview
6 Lidar Stocks For The Autonomous Vehicle Revolution
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com