Recap: Cleveland-Cliffs Q3 Earnings

Shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) moved higher by 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.85% over the past year to $1.48, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $2,037,000,000 rose by 0.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,910,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Autoliv hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9tffo9ao

Technicals

52-week high: $87.01

Company's 52-week low was at $38.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.78%

Company Profile

Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 16% of 2019 revenue, with Volkswagen and Honda accounting for 10% each. At 36% of 2019 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's geographic region, followed by Europe at 31%. China and Japan each accounted for 11% of 2019 revenue.