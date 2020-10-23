Recap: Carter's Q3 Earnings
Shares of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 4.81% year over year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $1.57.
Revenue of $865,080,000 decreased by 8.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $878,520,000.
Guidance
Carter's hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Carter's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Oct 23, 2020
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mryz2x7h
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $112.45
52-week low: $60.17
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.02%
Company Overview
Carter's Inc makes apparel for babies and children under brand names including Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh. It sells its products primarily through three channels: branded retail stores in the United States and Canada, company websites, and department stores and other wholesale locations. The majority of Carter's sales are in the U.S. and through the Carter's brand. The company predominantly sources products through contract manufacturers in Asia. It has multiple distribution centers in the U.S., in addition to distribution centers in Canada and Asia that serve international customers.