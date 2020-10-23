Recap: Carter's Q3 Earnings

Shares of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.81% year over year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $1.57.

Revenue of $865,080,000 decreased by 8.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $878,520,000.

Guidance

Carter's hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Carter's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mryz2x7h

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $112.45

52-week low: $60.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.02%

Company Overview

Carter's Inc makes apparel for babies and children under brand names including Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh. It sells its products primarily through three channels: branded retail stores in the United States and Canada, company websites, and department stores and other wholesale locations. The majority of Carter's sales are in the U.S. and through the Carter's brand. The company predominantly sources products through contract manufacturers in Asia. It has multiple distribution centers in the U.S., in addition to distribution centers in Canada and Asia that serve international customers.