Recap: First Horizon National Q3 Earnings

Shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 18.60% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $1,355,000,000 higher by 186.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $799,540,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First Horizon National hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://ir.fhnc.com/Event

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.42

Company's 52-week low was at $6.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.22%

Company Overview

First Horizon National Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.