Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Triton International Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 7:22am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.72% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $1.06.

Revenue of $327,757,000 decreased by 2.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $335,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 EPS expected between $1.43 and $1.43.

Triton International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jzimfteu

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $41.54

Company's 52-week low was at $19.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.89%

Company Description

Triton International Ltd operates as a lessor of intermodal containers. It also leases chassis which are used for the transportation of containers. The operating segments are Equipment leasing and Equipment trading. It has a presence in Asia, Europe, America, Bermuda, and Other countries. The company leases equipment such as Dry freight, Refrigerated, Special, Chassis, and Tank containers. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Equipment leasing segment.

 

Related Articles (TRTN)

Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2020
Triton International Earnings Preview
13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Container Rates Are On Fire. How Can You Invest In That?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com