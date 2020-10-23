Recap: Triton International Q3 Earnings

Shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.72% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $1.06.

Revenue of $327,757,000 decreased by 2.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $335,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 EPS expected between $1.43 and $1.43.

Triton International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jzimfteu

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $41.54

Company's 52-week low was at $19.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.89%

Company Description

Triton International Ltd operates as a lessor of intermodal containers. It also leases chassis which are used for the transportation of containers. The operating segments are Equipment leasing and Equipment trading. It has a presence in Asia, Europe, America, Bermuda, and Other countries. The company leases equipment such as Dry freight, Refrigerated, Special, Chassis, and Tank containers. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Equipment leasing segment.