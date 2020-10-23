Barnes: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 66.29% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $269,059,000 decreased by 27.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $245,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Barnes Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.barnesgroupinc.com%2F&eventid=2403300&sessionid=1&key=A4D832FD5DB7C49E5794778DE2C20049®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $68.60

Company's 52-week low was at $30.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.95%

Company Description

Barnes Group Inc is a U.S. based industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The industrial segment manufactures precision parts, products, and systems for critical applications in end markets including transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer products. The aerospace segment provides machined components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturer turbine engine, airframe and industrial gas turbine builders, and the military. This segment also provides aftermarket maintenance, overhaul and repair services for turbine engine manufacturers, airlines, and the military. The company generates around half of its revenue from the domestic American market.