Southside Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.38% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $57,727,000 up by 7.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $60,840,000.

Looking Ahead

Southside Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tupjcmj4

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $37.89

Company's 52-week low was at $23.51

Price action over last quarter: down 6.57%

Company Overview

Southside Bancshares Inc is a financial institution offering financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It provides various services such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage and equity lending, wealth management and trust, and brokerage. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income, gains on sales of assets, and fee income.