5 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2020

Wall Street expects American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $8.66 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares gained 2.4% to $107.25 in after-hours trading.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter, while also raising forecast for FY20. However, the company's margins dropped in the latest quarter. Intel shares dropped 9.4% to $48.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) reported the FDA approval of remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Gilead Sciences shares climbed 7.1% to $64.98 in the after-hours trading session.

