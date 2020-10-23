Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 4:20am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $29.05 million.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $393.82 million.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $245.62 million.
  • Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $177.36 million.
  • Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $451.25 million.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $105.60 million.
  • Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $60.84 million.
  • Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $356.89 million.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $134.42 million.
  • Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $85.00 million.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $8.66 billion.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $745.03 million.
  • First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $799.54 million.
  • Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $335.30 million.
  • Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $878.52 million.
  • Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
  • Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $603.18 million.
 

