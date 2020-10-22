Market Overview

Recap: WSFS Financial Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 5:03pm   Comments
Shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2.04% year over year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $113,048,000 declined by 6.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $112,960,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

WSFS Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $45.92

52-week low: $17.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.50%

Company Description

WSFS Financial Corp is a savings and loan holding company, which provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as retail deposit and cash management services.

 

