First Western Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 300.00% over the past year to $1.20, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $30,950,000 rose by 85.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $23,140,000.

Guidance

First Western Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

First Western Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.98

Company's 52-week low was at $10.75

Price action over last quarter: down 0.84%

Company Profile

First Western Financial Inc is a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services including, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services to individual and corporate customers in Colorado, Arizona, California and Wyoming. Its segments include Wealth Management segment offering deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services; Capital Management segment providing proprietary fixed income, high yield, and equity strategies, including the advisory of three owned, managed, and rated mutual fund; and Mortgage segment offering residential mortgage service. It earns majorly from wealth management segment.