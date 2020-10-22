Western Alliance: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) moved lower by 0.85% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.68% over the past year to $1.36, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $305,344,000 higher by 6.81% year over year, which missed the estimate of $311,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Western Alliance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $58.94

Company's 52-week low was at $20.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.56%

Company Description

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans, mainly for real estate. The bank also has an investment advisory business that manages investment portfolios for Western clients and clients of other banks.