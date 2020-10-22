Recap: FVCBankcorp Q3 Earnings

Shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) were unaffected in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $13,340,000 higher by 10.25% from the same period last year, which were in line with the estimate of $13,340,000.

Looking Ahead

FVCBankcorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $17.64

52-week low: $9.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.23%

Company Description

FVCBankcorp Inc functions within the financial services sector in the United States. It offers services such as checking, savings, credit cards, merchant services, and others. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.