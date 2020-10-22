Recap: Bryn Mawr Bank Q3 Earnings

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 18.52% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $35,032,000 decreased by 6.33% year over year, which missed the estimate of $36,060,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Bryn Mawr Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $41.41

Company's 52-week low was at $22.20

Price action over last quarter: down 5.40%

Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, through Bryn Mawr Trust Company, offers personal and business banking services. It also provides consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings. It operates in two segments: Wealth Management and Banking. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from Banking segment.