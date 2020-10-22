Recap: NextGen Healthcare Q2 Earnings

Shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) rose 7.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.00% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $140,002,000 up by 4.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $133,040,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.83 and $0.93.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $535,000,000 and $551,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2xdjvav

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.49

Company's 52-week low was at $5.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.60%

Company Description

NextGen Healthcare Inc is a United States-based company that provides healthcare solutions. The company offers technology and services platform supports for ambulatory and specialty practices of all sizes. It provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices.