Recap: NextGen Healthcare Q2 Earnings
Shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) rose 7.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 25.00% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.20.
Revenue of $140,002,000 up by 4.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $133,040,000.
Outlook
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.83 and $0.93.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $535,000,000 and $551,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Oct 22, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2xdjvav
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $18.49
Company's 52-week low was at $5.10
Price action over last quarter: Up 2.60%
Company Description
NextGen Healthcare Inc is a United States-based company that provides healthcare solutions. The company offers technology and services platform supports for ambulatory and specialty practices of all sizes. It provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices.
Posted-In: Earnings