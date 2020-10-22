1st Source: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.89% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $83,037,000 decreased by 0.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $79,890,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 04:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.1stsource.com/about/investor-relations/event-calendar/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $53.42

52-week low: $26.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.32%

Company Overview

1st Source Corp along with its subsidiary offers banking services. The bank provides Commercial, Agricultural, and Real Estate Loans which are given to privately owned business clients mainly located within regional market area, Consumer Services that consists of full range of consumer banking products and services, Trust and Wealth Advisory Services which includes wide range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients, and Specialty Finance Group Services that provide a broad range of comprehensive equipment loan and lease products addressing the financing needs of a broad array of companies.