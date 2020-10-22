DMC Glb: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) rose 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 91.11% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $55,281,000 declined by 44.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $46,500,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q4 revenue expected between $50,000,000 and $55,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2204/38112

Price Action

52-week high: $54.11

52-week low: $20.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.26%

Company Profile

DMC Global Inc operates a diversified family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. Its business is organized into two segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. NobelClad is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion-resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. DynaEnergetics, which is the key revenue driver, designs manufactures and distributes products utilized by the oil and gas industry principally for the perforation of oil and gas wells. Its sales are from products shipped from its manufacturing facilities and distribution centers located in the United States, Germany, Canada, and Russia.