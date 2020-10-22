Associated Banc: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 52.00% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $257,695,000 declined by 16.12% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $269,350,000.

Guidance

Associated Banc hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141605

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.60

Company's 52-week low was at $10.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.49%

Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp is Wisconsin's second- largest bank with more than $20 billion in assets and nearly 300 offices. Half of its loans are in its home state, followed by 20% and 15% in neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, respectively. The rest are among 40 other states. About 30% of its portfolio is commercial real estate and construction loans. General commercial loans, home equity lines, and residential mortgages account for roughly 25%, 20%, and 20%, respectively.