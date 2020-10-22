Midland States Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) moved higher by 2.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 21.21% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $68,899,000 decreased by 0.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $68,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Midland States Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Midland States Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $29.50

52-week low: $12.48

Price action over last quarter: Unchanged 0.00%

Company Overview

Midland States Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, certificate of deposits, online banking, debit and credit cards, financial planning, asset management, business and personal loans, and home equity line of credit. It operates in the following segments: Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management and Other.