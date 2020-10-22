Reliant Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 94.44% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $36,538,000 up by 117.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $31,230,000.

Outlook

Reliant Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Reliant Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.89

52-week low: $9.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.54%

Company Overview

Reliant Bancorp Inc provides a full range of traditional banking services throughout the Middle Tennessee Region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It provides a wide range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has two reportable business segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers. Residential Mortgage Banking originates first lien residential mortgage loans throughout the United States. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Retail banking segment.