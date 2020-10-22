Recap: Capital One Financial Q3 Earnings

Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) moved higher by 2.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 52.11% over the past year to $5.05, which beat the estimate of $2.01.

Revenue of $7,381,000,000 up by 6.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,700,000,000.

Guidance

Capital One Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/poe4zii8

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $107.59

Company's 52-week low was at $38.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.40%

Company Overview

Capital One is a diversified financial-services holding company, primarily involved in credit card lending, auto lending, and commercial lending.