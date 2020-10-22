Recap: Boston Beer Co Q3 Earnings

Shares of Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) moved higher by 0.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 81.84% year over year to $6.51, which beat the estimate of $4.50.

Revenue of $492,792,000 rose by 30.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $520,870,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Boston Beer Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $986.78

Company's 52-week low was at $290.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.83%

Company Profile

Boston Beer is a leader in U.S. high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories, with strong positions in craft beer, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The firm sells an array of flavor variants and package sizes, predominantly centered around four priority brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly Hard Seltzer. Its drinks are produced in both company-owned breweries as well as through third-party contract arrangements, and while the company primarily goes to market through independent wholesalers (as mandated by law), it operates a fairly large salesforce to induce demand across the value chain (distributors, retailers, and drinkers). The preponderance of revenue is generated domestically.