Mattel: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) rose 7.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 265.38% year over year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $1,632,000,000 up by 10.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Guidance

Mattel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Mattel hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rpk5dq82

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $14.83

52-week low: $6.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.57%

Company Description

Mattel markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, handheld and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl, among other brands. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and through outside manufacturers.