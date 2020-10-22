Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Southwest Airlines CEO Talks Long-Term Rebound

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 10:50am   Comments
Share:
Southwest Airlines CEO Talks Long-Term Rebound

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) CEO Gary Kelly was on CNBC Thursday morning to discuss the travel demand rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southwest Airlines reported quarterly losses of $1.99 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a $2.35 loss. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.8 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.7 billion.

Kelly says "it's fair to say" trends look "directionally positive" and there is "every reason to believe that November will be better than October."

Since the pandemic began, Southwest Airlines has removed the availability to book the middle seat in each row. The company will begin to start seating customers in the middle seats in December, according to Kelly.

See Also: Southwest Airlines Records $1.2B Q3 Loss

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, travel demand has decreased significantly. Kelly believes "this too shall pass," and that COVID-19, like 9/11, will not reduce airline demand in long term.

"We have to assume that business travel will be lighter," says Kelly. "We'll take five years to start expanding again. Airlines must focus on consumer offerings for now."

Southwest's stock was trading up 2.59% at $40.87 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $58.83 and a 52-week low of $22.47.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LUV)

Tesla Records Another Profitable Quarter, While AT&T, Coca-Cola Also Shine And Intel Awaited
Southwest Airlines Records $1.2B Q3 Loss
Southwest Airlines: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2020
Earnings Outlook For Southwest Airlines
What You Need To Know In Options For This Week: Tesla, Snap, Netflix And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Coronavirus Gary KellyEarnings News Travel General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com