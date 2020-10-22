Earnings Outlook for Bloomin Brands

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, October 23. Here is Benzinga's look at Bloomin Brands's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Bloomin Brands reporting a quarterly loss of $0.35 per share on sales of $745.03 million. In the same quarter last year, Bloomin Brands posted EPS of $0.1 on sales of $967.14 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 450.0% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 22.97% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Bloomin Brands's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -1.15 0.20 0.35 0.1 EPS Actual -0.74 0.14 0.32 0.1 Revenue Estimate 589.50 M 986.00 M 1.03 B 967.63 M Revenue Actual 578.46 M 1.01 B 1.02 B 967.14 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin Brands were trading at $17.08 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bloomin Brands is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.