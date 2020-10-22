Earnings Outlook for First Horizon National

On Friday, October 23, First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect First Horizon National earnings of $0.21 per share. Revenue will likely be around $799.54 million, according to the consensus estimate. First Horizon National reported a per-share profit of $0.43 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $472.41 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 51.16%. Revenue would be up 69.25% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.36 0.42 0.42 EPS Actual 0.20 0.05 0.47 0.43 Revenue Estimate 487.82 M 477.04 M 467.13 M 465.80 M Revenue Actual 511.61 M 477.56 M 494.70 M 472.41 M

Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon National were trading at $10.85 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. First Horizon National is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.