Autoliv's Earnings: A Preview

On Friday, October 23, Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.02 and sales around $1.91 billion. Autoliv EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.3. Sales were $2.03 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 21.54%. Sales would be down 5.82% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.85 0.81 1.77 1.43 EPS Actual -1.40 0.88 1.84 1.30 Revenue Estimate 1.06 B 1.87 B 2.15 B 2.08 B Revenue Actual 1.05 B 1.85 B 2.19 B 2.03 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Autoliv is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.