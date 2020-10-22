Rush Enterprises Crushes Q3 Sales And Earnings Projections

Heavy-duty truck dealership network Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) reported lower sales and earnings in the third quarter but far exceeded analyst estimates.

Earnings per share decreased 14.29% over the past year to $0.60. Analysts expected $0.32 per share.

Revenue of $1,18 billion declined by 26.3% from the same period last year. Analysts estimated revenue of $1.08 billion

With 120 locations, Rush Enterprises is the only publicly traded, standalone commercial truck dealer in North America. It sells 5.6% of new Class 8 trucks and also sells Class 4-7 medium-duty trucks and used models. Rush's Class 8 Its customer base consists of large fleets (32%), mid-size fleets (16%), vocational customers (40%), and owner-operators (12%).

Aftermarket parts and service account for approximately 30% of revenue and 65% of gross profit.

Rush shares traded up 6.35% after hours Wednesday at $38.17.