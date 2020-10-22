Alaska Air Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 222.81% year over year to ($3.23), which missed the estimate of ($3.01).

Revenue of $701,000,000 declined by 70.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $678,200,000.

Guidance

Alaska Air Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2qasx69b

Price Action

52-week high: $72.22

52-week low: $20.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.32%

Company Description

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two subsidiaries and offers 46 million passengers yearly service to more than 115 destinations along the West Coast, Mexico, and Canada. Alaska Airlines, its major airline, operates a 233 all-jet fleet, while Horizon Air, its regional airline, flies 65 turboprops and jet aircraft. The firm earns ancillary revenue by providing freight and mail services. Alaska employees 23,000 workers and generates about $8 billion in annual revenue.