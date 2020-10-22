Materion: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 32.10% over the past year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $287,171,000 decreased by 6.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $281,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Materion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2095/32826

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $63.83

52-week low: $26.15

Price action over last quarter: down 4.64%

Company Profile

Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.