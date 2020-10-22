Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Materion: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 8:02am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 32.10% over the past year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $287,171,000 decreased by 6.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $281,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Materion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2095/32826

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $63.83

52-week low: $26.15

Price action over last quarter: down 4.64%

Company Profile

Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.

 

Related Articles (MTRN)

Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com