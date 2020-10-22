Market Overview

World Acceptance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 7:58am   Comments
Shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 284.31% year over year to $1.96, which may not compared to the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $124,441,000 declined by 12.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $124,660,000.

Outlook

World Acceptance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1118/38109

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $133.98

Company's 52-week low was at $43.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.91%

Company Description

World Acceptance Corp operates a small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also offers income tax return preparation services to its loan customers and other individuals.

 

