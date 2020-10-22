Market Overview

Recap: Watsco Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 7:56am   Comments
Shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.45% year over year to $2.76, which beat the estimate of $2.47.

Revenue of $1,537,000,000 up by 10.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,510,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Watsco hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Watsco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10149053&linkSecurityString=db22da7140

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $249.30

52-week low: $132.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.11%

Company Overview

Watsco is a distributor of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. With more than 400 locations in 38 states, it serves more than 40,000 contractors and dealers. About 70% of revenue is derived from the residential HVAC replacement market, with the residual coming from new construction.

 

