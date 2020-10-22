Recap: S&T Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 45.57% year over year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $85,759,000 up by 15.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $85,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2080/37817

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $41.53

Company's 52-week low was at $16.98

Price action over last quarter: down 2.37%

Company Profile

S&T Bancorp Inc provides banking products and services. The company's business reportable segments are Community Banking. Its products and services include commercial banking, cash management, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.