Recap: Kimberly-Clark Q3 Earnings

Shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) fell 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 6.52% over the past year to $1.72, which missed the estimate of $1.75.

Revenue of $4,683,000,000 up by 0.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,580,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4uzw9thc

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $160.16

Company's 52-week low was at $110.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.92%

Company Overview

Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.