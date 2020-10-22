Recap: Kimberly-Clark Q3 Earnings
Shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) fell 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 6.52% over the past year to $1.72, which missed the estimate of $1.75.
Revenue of $4,683,000,000 up by 0.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,580,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Oct 22, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4uzw9thc
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $160.16
Company's 52-week low was at $110.66
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.92%
Company Overview
Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.