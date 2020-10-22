Recap: Huntington Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.59% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $1,247,000,000 higher by 4.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,230,000,000.

Outlook

Huntington Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Huntington Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1381462&tp_key=43d095fddc

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.63

52-week low: $6.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.35%

Company Overview

Huntington Bancshares is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a network of branches and ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small-business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.